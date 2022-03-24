Cristiano Ronaldo to BLOCK Manchester United from pulling off sensational double transfer

Cristiano Ronaldo could reportedly end up blocking Manchester United from sealing the exciting double transfer of Harry Kane and Declan Rice this summer.

The Red Devils are widely expected to spend big this summer as they look to make wholesale changes under their new manager ahead of next season.

Kane’s Tottenham future looks uncertain, while West Ham also seem unlikely to be able to keep hold of Rice, both of whom have been strongly linked with Man Utd in recent times.

According to Don Balon, however, Rice would prefer to join Chelsea, and Kane is still hopeful of earning a move to Manchester City instead of to Old Trafford.

The report explains that the England duo don’t trust Ronaldo, and don’t seem keen to play alongside the veteran Portugal international.

Despite flashes of his old brilliance this season, Ronaldo is clearly no longer at the very peak of his powers, and yet he still commands a huge amount of influence at United.

It increasingly looks like bringing Ronaldo back was a mistake, and the 37-year-old’s presence could now prevent the club landing top targets like Kane and Rice.

