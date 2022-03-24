Marseille are reportedly keen to negotiate a permanent transfer deal for on-loan Arsenal defender William Saliba.

The 21-year-old has impressed in his time in Ligue 1 this season, further enhancing his reputation as one of the finest young defensive players in Europe.

Saliba has never had much of an opportunity at the Emirates Stadium, having gone out on loan three times, and it may be that this will now end up costing the Gunners.

According to journalist Ekrem Konur, Saliba is now happy at Marseille, who want to negotiate a permanent transfer deal for the Frenchman once his loan deal expires at the end of the season.

Arsenal would surely do well to try to keep hold of Saliba, though they also have Ben White and Gabriel Magalhaes as their first choice centre-backs.

The north London giants are also being strongly linked with Barcelona ace Ronald Araujo, which could signal that they’re ready to let Saliba go and sign a replacement.