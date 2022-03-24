Attacker confirms he wants Tottenham return

Tottenham FC
Posted by

Tottenham youngster Troy Parrott has made it clear he wants to return to the club once his spell with MK Dons comes to an end.

The highly-rated Republic of Ireland international has long been tipped for a big future at Spurs, but has gone out on loan three times in order to play regularly.

Now, however, Parrott insists he’d like to be part of Antonio Conte’s plans in the near future.

“It’s just realising some stuff and growing up as a person and as a player,” he said as he discussed his career development.

“I can only see ways I can improve when I’m playing as many games as I have, and learning the trade.

More Stories / Latest News
Liverpool and Chelsea seemingly ahead of Arsenal in race for potential €75m transfer
West Ham United tell £17million player he is free to leave the club
Chelsea star informs Blues he wants transfer away, with Premier League rivals lurking

“I want to keep improving and go back there (Tottenham) and be the best I can be.”

THFC fans will surely hope to see this highly promising academy talent get a first-team breakthrough sooner rather than later.

More Stories Troy Parrott

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.