Attacker confirms he wants Tottenham return

Tottenham youngster Troy Parrott has made it clear he wants to return to the club once his spell with MK Dons comes to an end.

The highly-rated Republic of Ireland international has long been tipped for a big future at Spurs, but has gone out on loan three times in order to play regularly.

Now, however, Parrott insists he’d like to be part of Antonio Conte’s plans in the near future.

“It’s just realising some stuff and growing up as a person and as a player,” he said as he discussed his career development.

“I can only see ways I can improve when I’m playing as many games as I have, and learning the trade.

“I want to keep improving and go back there (Tottenham) and be the best I can be.”

THFC fans will surely hope to see this highly promising academy talent get a first-team breakthrough sooner rather than later.