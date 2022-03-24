A Newcastle United official has reportedly been spotted watching Napoli star Victor Osimhen in action ahead of a potential summer transfer window bid for the Nigeria international.

Osimhen has been one of the stand-out attacking players in Europe this season, proving himself to be a hugely important player for Napoli and attracting interest from a number of bigger clubs.

Arsenal are one of the teams most strongly linked with Osimhen in recent times, but now reports from Italy state that Newcastle are serious about signing the £80million-rated attacker.

The 23-year-old would be an exciting addition for the Magpies, who will surely continue to spend big under their new owners.

Sky Italia’s Francesco Modugno has an update on Newcastle’s interest, which he revealed to Kiss Kiss Radio.

“A senior Newcastle manager was at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium in Fuorigrotta for Napoli v Milan,” Modugno said.

“It is beyond doubt that strong players are looked after by the big clubs. The manager of the English team was at the stadium to closely observe a Napoli player. It is obvious that this can happen, but then to get him, the club will also have to be satisfied.

“The player who is paying attention is the one who is amazing everyone, the Nigerian centre forward of Napoli, Victor Osimhen.”