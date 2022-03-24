Video: Arsenal star Kieran Tierney shows rare aerial threat to score for Scotland vs Poland

There’s a lot to love about Kieran Tierney’s game and he’s good at a lot of things, but there aren’t many moments when he looks like a menace in the air at set-pieces.

He does tend to get forward for Scotland at free-kicks and it’s his movement rather than height that causes issues, but this is a genuinely great header as he ducks to guide it past the keeper:

Pictures from FIFA International friendlies

Unfortunately for Steve Clarke’s men it wasn’t enough to secure the move when a deeply questionable penalty was given in the final moments, but Tierney continues to carve out a productive role in the Scotland side after being forced inside due to the presence of Andy Robertson.