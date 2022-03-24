Video: Gareth Bale hits back at Spanish media with furious words after Wales triumph

The Spanish press are always gunning for any player at Real Madrid or Barcelona who doesn’t live up to the price tag, but Gareth Bale has taken more criticism than most during his time at Real.

He’s had his fitness issues and there’s been constant allegations of his love of golf affecting his play on the pitch, so it’s no real surprise that he seems happier when he’s loved and playing for Wales.

He was asked about his celebrations tonight and if there was any meaning in the celebrations, and he certainly took his chance to point the finger at those who’ve been criticising him: