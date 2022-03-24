Video: Gareth Bale scores again to send Wales to World Cup playoff final

Following on from his stunning free-kick earlier on, Wales talisman Gareth Bale has produced another goal to send Wales into a World Cup final playoff.

Bale’s second goal of the night was provided courtesy of a short corner, which Wales worked brilliantly to open some space in the area for Bale to run onto a knock down and smash home a crucial second into the top corner.

This goal would prove crucial when Marcel Sabitzer’s deflected strike halved the deficit and set up a nervous finale.

Wales last appearance at a World Cup was as far back as 1958, when a 17-year-old Pele sent them crashing out.

Bale has given them all the hope they need to do the improbable. They will need to defeat one of Scotland or Ukraine to get into the playoff final, although when that will be remains to be seen considering the circumstances surrounding Ukraine following Russia’s invasion of the country.

You can watch Bale’s goal below.

