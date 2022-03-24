Video: Gareth Bale scores stunning free-kick to put Wales a step closer to World Cup place

Gareth Bale has yet again produced the goods for Wales when they need him most, this time scoring a stunning free-kick to put Wales a step closer to the World Cup.

Wales can book a spot in one of the two playoff finals for a spot at this years Qatar World Cup. But first they need to beat Austria in tonight’s semi-final.

Real Madrid star Bale got them off to the perfect start, with his beautiful free-kick nestling itself into the top corner.

It is his 37th goals for Wales in what was his 101st cap. You can watch the goal below.

Pictures from beIN

