Video: Gareth Bale scores stunning free-kick to put Wales a step closer to World Cup place

Gareth Bale has yet again produced the goods for Wales when they need him most, this time scoring a stunning free-kick to put Wales a step closer to the World Cup.

Wales can book a spot in one of the two playoff finals for a spot at this years Qatar World Cup. But first they need to beat Austria in tonight’s semi-final.

Real Madrid star Bale got them off to the perfect start, with his beautiful free-kick nestling itself into the top corner.

It is his 37th goals for Wales in what was his 101st cap. You can watch the goal below.

THAT. IS. SENSATIONAL. ???????? This is world-class from Gareth Bale ? pic.twitter.com/DXHMonDMVy — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) March 24, 2022

GARETH BALE! OUT OF THIS WORLD ? pic.twitter.com/JcNsViMiMp — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) March 24, 2022

Pictures from beIN