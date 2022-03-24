North Macedonia have defeated Italy in a World Cup play-off game, meaning the current European Champions will not be at this year’s World Cup.

Italy dominated the game, but couldn’t find a way through. It seemed like the game was going into extra-time, before North Macedonia’s Aleksandar Trajkovski unleashed one from range in the final few minutes.

Pictures from Bein Sports and Sky Sports.

WHAT A GOAL NORTH MACEDONIA! ?? The European Champions aren’t going to the World Cup again ??? pic.twitter.com/1Uuccecuxv — FIFA 22 News ? (@FUT22News) March 24, 2022

WOULD YOU BELIEVE IT!!! ? North Macedonia have scored in added-time ? Italy are on the brink of not reaching the World Cup ? pic.twitter.com/ty5GzandXP — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) March 24, 2022

Italy failed to qualify for the last World Cup in 2018, before winning the European Championships.

A team like Italy should have had enough to breeze through their qualifying group, so the fact they were even in a play-off game was surprising.

Credit to North Macedonia, who defended well to keep a clean sheet.