North Macedonia knock Italy out of the World Cup with last minute screamer

North Macedonia have defeated Italy in a World Cup play-off game, meaning the current European Champions will not be at this year’s World Cup.

Italy dominated the game, but couldn’t find a way through. It seemed like the game was going into extra-time, before North Macedonia’s Aleksandar Trajkovski unleashed one from range in the final few minutes.

Pictures from Bein Sports and Sky Sports.

Italy failed to qualify for the last World Cup in 2018, before winning the European Championships.

A team like Italy should have had enough to breeze through their qualifying group, so the fact they were even in a play-off game was surprising.

Credit to North Macedonia, who defended well to keep a clean sheet.

 

