Video: Saudi Media Group out of running to buy Chelsea

Chelsea FC
Posted by

The Saudi Media Group is out of the running to buy Chelsea Football Club. 

The Press Association have reported the Raine Group, who are overseeing the sale of The Blues on behalf of Roman Abramovich, have informed the Saudi Media Group consortium they are out of the running to buy the club.

Roman Abramovich has been sanctioned by the UK Government following Russia’s decision to invade Ukraine.

This news will serve to strengthen the position of the likes of British billionaire Nick Candy, the Ricketts family or Sir Martin Broughton.

The deadline to express an interest in buying the club expired last Friday at 9pm, and bidders will now be sifted through to see who is the best buyer for the club.

More Stories / Latest News
Out of favour Manchester United star could have career revived by new manager
Pundit accuses FA of devaluing FA Cup over Wembley hosting debacle
Manchester United star unveils front cover of his new book

You can watch the video below.

Pictures from Sky Sports

More Stories Nick Candy Raine Group Roman Abramovich

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.