The Saudi Media Group is out of the running to buy Chelsea Football Club.

The Press Association have reported the Raine Group, who are overseeing the sale of The Blues on behalf of Roman Abramovich, have informed the Saudi Media Group consortium they are out of the running to buy the club.

This news will serve to strengthen the position of the likes of British billionaire Nick Candy, the Ricketts family or Sir Martin Broughton.

The deadline to express an interest in buying the club expired last Friday at 9pm, and bidders will now be sifted through to see who is the best buyer for the club.

Pictures from Sky Sports