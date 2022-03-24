West Ham to try again for £50m January transfer target, Newcastle target also a key part of Moyes’ plans

West Ham United manager David Moyes reportedly has big plans for the summer as he lines up potential deals for Darwin Nunez and Sven Botman.

The Hammers have made remarkable strides under Moyes in the last couple of years, and it’s important for the club to keep on strengthening in order to remain competitive in the race for the top four.

According to the Evening Standard, Moyes wants to ensure things don’t go stale, and Benfica striker Nunez could be part of his plans again after trying to bring the Uruguay international in for around £50million in January.

The report also states that Lille defender Botman is one of West Ham’s main targets, and he’d be a superb signing to strengthen the east Londoners’ defence.

Newcastle are also mentioned as being interested in Botman, however, and they may be in a better position to be able to afford the Dutchman.

The Magpies are under new ownership and showed their ambition in January with exciting signings like Kieran Trippier and Bruno Guimaraes.

