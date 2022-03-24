West Ham United tell £17million player he is free to leave the club

West Ham United are reportedly ready to let Alex Kral return to parent club Spartak Moscow at the end of the season.

The Czech Republic international has barely had any playing opportunities during his time with the Hammers, and it seems he’s been informed that he won’t be kept on beyond thee end of this campaign.

West Ham have the option to sign Kral permanently for £17million, but it seems they have already decided not to take up that option.

It will be interesting to see if the 23-year-old can revive his career with a return to Russia, after his disappointing time in east London.

WHUFC looked to have snapped up a promising young talent when he first joined, but he’s clearly not done enough to impress David Moyes.

