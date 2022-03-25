Manchester City defender Kwaku Oduroh has returned to his parent club following the conclusion of a trial at Tottenham Hotspur.

The Manchester Evenings News revealed Oduroh, a 19-year-old right-back, had returned to The Citizens after spending a week on trial with Spurs.

Oduroh captained Man City’s Under 18s last season, and reports from GhanaSoccerNet had indicated City were set to lose him due to the London club’s interest.

However, after the conclusion of his trial he has opted to return to City despite the club being “resigned” to losing their academy product.

During his trial with Spurs he featured in an Under 23s game which ended in a 1-1 draw. But he has since returned and played twice in the Premier League 2 for Man City, completing the full 90 minutes of a 2-1 win over Crystal Palace and 0-0 draw with Liverpool to them closer to the league title.

As per transfermarkt, Oduroh has a contract with City which runs until next summer. They will have a decision to make regarding whether they want to tie him down to an extended contract. He signed his first professional terms with Pep Guardiola’s side last summer.