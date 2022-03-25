Actor George Clooney reveals interest in Derby County bid

Actor George Clooney has revealed an interest in buying struggling Championship side Derby County.

In an interview with DerbyshireLife, Clooney, 60, revealed his interest in football had grown massively in recent years, with fellow actor Jack O’Connell introducing him to The Rams, who he revealed is the team he supports.

Clooney has also previously been involved in a bid to buy Spanish club Malaga, which only serves to raise hopes the actor could make a bid for the club, who have been in administration for six months, and sit eight points away from safety after a 21 point deduction earlier in the season for breaching sustainability rules.

As quoted by The Sun, Clooney said: “Derby has a great football club with a fantastic history and I am sure there is a great future too. I know that there have been problems in recent times but nothing cannot be fixed and under the circumstances the team has been working really hard and playing well.

“My interest in soccer has certainly grown in recent years and a few years ago I was asked if I would like to be involved with a group of others looking to buy Malaga Football Club in Spain.

“It was quite an exciting prospect but ultimately it fell through. Perhaps owning a football club is the next best thing to playing for one. Maybe, one day….”

Current manager of Derby and former Manchester United and England Captain Wayne Rooney described the situation Derby have been left in as “horrendous.”

This is in all honesty putting it nicely. The club desperately need a buyer or they could face liquidation before long. One consortium did approach with a bid last month but pulled out of the deal.