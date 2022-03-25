Antonio Rudiger wants one thing to happen before committing to Man United transfer

Chelsea FC Manchester United FC
Posted by

Chelsea look destined to lose defender Antonio Rudiger at the end of the season.

The German centre-back is going to be out of contract in the summer and following strict sanctions placed on the Blues by the British Government, Rudiger’s future is far from certain.

Although several top clubs, including Bayern Munich, have been linked with making a move for the flamboyant defender, interest also appears to be coming from one of Chelsea’s biggest rivals.

Manchester United are believed to be big admirers of the Chelsea fan-favourite and may look to offer him a way out of Stamford Bridge later on this year.

MORE: Chelsea buyers list shrinks again as two more bidders told they are out of the running

More Stories / Latest News
Arsenal make contact with agents of in form Barcelona attacker
Borussia Dortmund and USMNT star dazzles fans with ridiculous dribble past six players
Man United outcast was promised game-time before recent exclusion

However, although Rudiger would be a free agent at the end of the season, signing him won’t be easy and while Chelsea face their own uncertainties – so do the Red Devils.

Antonio Rudiger in action for Chelsea.

Currently in the process of recruiting a permanent manager to take over from interim boss Ralf Rangnick, United are looking to have a new gaffer in place before the start of next season.

According to a recent report from German journalist Christian Falk, Rudiger is open to the idea of moving to Manchester but won’t finalise a decision until after he has spoken directly with whoever takes the Old Trafford hot seat.

Managers at the top of United’s wishlist are understood to be Ajax’s Erik ten Hag, Paris-Saint Germain’s Mauricio Pochettino and Sevilla’s Julen Lopetegui, as per Manchester Evening News.

More Stories Antonio Rudiger

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.