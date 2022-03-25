Antonio Rudiger wants one thing to happen before committing to Man United transfer

Chelsea look destined to lose defender Antonio Rudiger at the end of the season.

The German centre-back is going to be out of contract in the summer and following strict sanctions placed on the Blues by the British Government, Rudiger’s future is far from certain.

Although several top clubs, including Bayern Munich, have been linked with making a move for the flamboyant defender, interest also appears to be coming from one of Chelsea’s biggest rivals.

Manchester United are believed to be big admirers of the Chelsea fan-favourite and may look to offer him a way out of Stamford Bridge later on this year.

However, although Rudiger would be a free agent at the end of the season, signing him won’t be easy and while Chelsea face their own uncertainties – so do the Red Devils.

Currently in the process of recruiting a permanent manager to take over from interim boss Ralf Rangnick, United are looking to have a new gaffer in place before the start of next season.

According to a recent report from German journalist Christian Falk, Rudiger is open to the idea of moving to Manchester but won’t finalise a decision until after he has spoken directly with whoever takes the Old Trafford hot seat.

TRUE? a decision about a future of @ToniRuediger at @ManUtd is difficult. Rüdiger would like to Talk with the new Coach before… pic.twitter.com/PuGQQKx2J1 — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) March 24, 2022

Managers at the top of United’s wishlist are understood to be Ajax’s Erik ten Hag, Paris-Saint Germain’s Mauricio Pochettino and Sevilla’s Julen Lopetegui, as per Manchester Evening News.