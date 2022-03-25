Arsenal and Tottenham are among the clubs battling for Reims striker Hugo Ekitike.

The 19-year-old came through the Reims youth academy, and started his senior career at the clubs ‘B’ team.

According to Calcio Mercato, Arsenal and Tottenham are two of the clubs interested in signing the French forward.

Barcelona, Atletico Madrid and Roma are also keen on the striker, and Newcastle made an effort to sign him in January.

Arsenal need a striker this summer, with Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah’s contracts expiring. Mikel Arteta has shown a lot of faith in youngsters in his time at the club, not just in team selection but with his signings too.

Ekitike was sent out on loan to Danish side Vejle BK. He scored three goals in eleven games, but the experience seems to have helped him. Since returning this season, he has scored eight goals in 18 games in the league and is currently Reims’ top scorer.

Ekitike averages 0.7 goals every 90 minutes, which is a higher average than Kylian Mbappe in Ligue 1.

Moving to Denmark for a loan at such a young age shows excellent character from the 19-year-old, and as a result, a move to another European club in the future won’t be such a daunting prospect.