Arsenal and Tottenham are interested in 17-year-old midfielder Lesley Ugochukwu from French club Rennes.

Since returning from injury in recent weeks, youngster Ugochukwu is now trying to break back into the Rennes team. The French midfielder has made 13 appearances for the senior team so far this season, despite his age.

The emergence of Ugochukwu hasn’t escaped the eye of two North London clubs, as L’Equipe are reporting Arsenal and Tottenham are keeping tabs on the France U18 international.

Both clubs have reportedly been monitoring him the last few weeks, and will be looking to see more from the youngster over the next few months.

After the sale of Eduardo Camavinga, Rennes may be in a good enough financial state to try and keep hold of one of their youngsters this time round.

Camavinga moved to Real Madrid for a fee of around £35m, according to Sky Sports. If Rennes do receive a bid from either Arsenal or Tottenham that is too good to turn down, they should have faith in their academy that has created the two aforementioned midfielders, to produce another talent.

The Rennes academy also produced current Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele.