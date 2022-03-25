Arsenal are in talks to make a shock managerial appointment by replacing Mikel Arteta with Brazil coach Tite after the 2022 World Cup.

According to a report from globo, Arsenal want to appoint Tite when the World Cup concludes in December, with director Edu Gaspar leading the way for the talks in the early stages with the history between the pair from their spell at Corinthians breaking any ice.

Tite has already hinted he will leave his position as Brazil’s head coach at the World Cup’s conclusion, and this has led to speculation of him taking up the position at Arsenal in place of Mikel Arteta.

However, this appointment would seem strange considering the success Arsenal are currently enjoying under Arteta.

After initially labouring to back-to-back eighth placed finishes in the Premier League, the former assistant to Pep Guardiola has finally cultivated a team and playing style to be proud of.

The fruits of this labour are being shown every week, with The Gunners young core continuing to blossom more and more every week.

They currently sit in fourth place in the Premier League, a spot which will see them enter the Champions League next season.

Arsenal have the youngest average age for a squad in the Premier League this season, but the coming summer will be the most important one under Arteta yet. They must recruit properly in order to consolidate the growth they have seen over the season.