Arsenal have made contact with agent of Barcelona’s Ousmane Dembele, despite him turning them down in January.

Dembele has struggled since a big-money move to Spain from German club Borussia Dortmund. The French winger signed for Barcelona for a fee of £135.5m as reported by BBC Sport.

According to El Chiringuito TV, Arsenal have contacted the agent of Dembele, as seen in the tweet below.

??"El AGENTE de DEMBÉLÉ se ha reunido con el ARSENAL" Lo está contando @alfredoduro1 en #ChiringuitoDembélé pic.twitter.com/uIfcbCbn9J — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) March 23, 2022

Dembele looked set to leave in January, but a recent revival of form could mean Barcelona attempt to keep the winger. The 24-year-old has managed seven assists in his last six league games, and the French attacker looks a different player in recent games under Xavi.

Dembele did reportedly reject the chance to join Arsenal in January, as seen in the tweet below by Fabrizio Romano.

Understand Ousmane Dembélé has no interest in joining Arsenal on #DeadlineDay as part of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. ? #AFC Barça will try to find a solution to sign Aubameyang while he’s in the city – huge salary reduction needed to complete this move. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 31, 2022

However, this may have been due to Arsenal not looking likely to make the top four. Now, in March, the North London club have the Champions League spots in their hands, which could be an attraction for potential new signings.

Although Dembele should get European football in Spain, his own fans have booed him in the last few months, so he may be looking for a fresh challenge.