Arsenal transfer target Ruben Neves is in talks with Wolves over a new contract.

Neves has had an impressive season at Wolves, which has inevitably attracted the interest of the likes of Arsenal.

According to Wolves’ technical director Scott Sellars, speaking to the Express & Star, the club are discussing a new deal with Neves, but it might not be that simple.

“We’re obviously talking to him and we all know how much he loves playing for the club. We know how much he has settled here, but he is also an ambitious young man,” said Sellars.

The end of the sentence could be a scary thought for Wolves fans, as although the club are doing well this season, it’s unlikely they will be involved in European football next season.

Neves is an ambitious character, which is proven by the way he left Porto for Wolves in the Championship, as he believed in the project.

A club like Arsenal, are in a better position to be offering Champions League football, and Neves has already had a taste for it early on in his career.

The 25-year-old captained Porto in the competition at 18-years-old, becoming the youngest ever captain in the Champions League.

Joining Wolves, he may have had the ambition of playing in the biggest club competition in the world with the club, but unfortunately, that’s not happened.

Arsenal are interested in the Wolves midfielder, according to the Evening Standard.