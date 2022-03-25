Atletico Madrid are interested in bringing Chelsea attacker Hakim Ziyech to Spain.

Ziyech has failed to nail down a spot in Thomas Tuchel’s team since moving to England, and has only started 11 games in the league this season.

According to Fichajes, Atletico are “seriously considering” a move for the Moroccan. Diego Simeone clearly thinks he can get Ziyech back playing to the standard he showed at Ajax.

In his first season at Chelsea, Ziyech only managed two goals in 23 league games. This season he’s shown a slight improvement, but he’s reaching nowhere near the levels he was in Holland.

The 29-year-old showed his best performances in a possession-based Ajax side, where his main role was to attack.

Simeone is known for his pragmatic, hard-working style, which may not suit the Chelsea winger.

There’s no doubting he’s got talent, but there is a reason he’s struggling to play regularly under Tuchel.

The system Atletico have been playing in recent weeks also wouldn’t suit Ziyech’s style. The width comes from the attacking wing-backs, and Simeone opts to play without any attacking wide players.