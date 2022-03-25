Barcelona make €35m offer for Leeds United star Raphinha

Barcelona have made a €35m transfer offer for Leeds United winger Raphinha, according to reports in Spain. 

Spain outlet Sport, have reported Barcelona have approached the Whites with a formal offer worth €35m.

However, Leeds have flat out rejected the offer, stating they want €75m to sell the star winger.

Despite this, the Blaugrana are confident they can make an affordable deal work in the comings weeks, and want to complete the transfer before Bayern Munich and Liverpool, who both have considerably more room to operate with their finances, make a formal bid.

Leeds will likely be in the market to improve their squad this summer, after a terrible injury crisis deeply impacted on one of the Premier League’s thinnest squads. early on and left them under serious threat of relegation, something which they are still actively trying to avoid.

Raphinha has a contract with the club which runs until 2024, and due to his strong performances this season, he is their most chased after asset next to Kalvin Phillips – who has been injured for much of the year.

Despite the clubs dire financial situation which caused them to lose Lionel Messi last season, they are expected to have enough wriggle room in their budget to make use some major moves in the summer.

