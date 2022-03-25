Barcelona monitoring Liverpool attacker’s situation as contract approaches final year

Liverpool is sweating on the future of Mo Salah as the Egyptian attacker’s contract at Anfield approaches its final year.

Since returning to the Premier League in 2017, Salah, 29, has raced to become one of Liverpool’s all-time greats.

Undoubtedly set to go down in Anfield’s history books, Salah’s stunning contributions have helped elevate Liverpool back to their former glory.

The two-time African footballer of the year has lifted a massive five major trophies with Liverpool, including the 2018-19 Champions League and the 2019-20 Premier League title.

A trophy-littered five years have also seen the 29-year-old score an eye-watering 153 goals and assist a further 57 in 239 matches, in all competitions.

However, although now widely regarded as one of the most devastating attackers in world football, Salah, whose contract expires in the summer of 2023, finds his future under the spotlight.

Speaking to reporters earlier this year about his star man’s contract, manager Jurgen Klopp, as quoted by ESPN, said: “Mo expects this club to be ambitious.

“We cannot do much more. It is Mo’s decision.

“It is all fine from my point of view. Nothing happened further, no signing or rejection. We just have to wait, there’s no rush.”

Understood to have reached an impasse with the club due to wage demands, this summer could see the Egypt international become the centre of a transfer tug-of-war.

One club who are believed to be keen on luring the 29-year-old away from Merseyside is Xavi’s Barcelona.

That’s according to a recent written report from Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo (as relayed by Football Espana), who claims the Catalan giants are ‘monitoring’ Salah’s increasingly precarious contractual situation with Xavi a massive fan of his talent.