Borussia Dortmund and USMNT star dazzles fans with ridiculous dribble past six players

Borussia Dortmund just seems to produce talent after talent and the latest name to emerge as a superstar in the making is USA international Giovanni Reyna.

In action for the USMNT on Friday morning (UK time) against rivals Mexico, Reyna was a standout performer.

Although the World Cup qualifier ended in a 0-0 draw, it was Dortmund’s young attacking midfielder who lit up the Mario Escobar Stadium.

A moment in the game’s second half saw Reyna pick the ball up deep inside his own half before going on a ridiculous run that included coasting past as many as six opposition players.

Reyna was eventually stopped on the edge of Mexico’s box but had he have gone all the way, surely fans would have been watching the ‘goal of the season’.

Gio Reyna, convirtiendo en conos a los jugadores mexicanos… ? pic.twitter.com/KWIawVzD7A — Ataque Futbolero (@AtaqueFutbolero) March 25, 2022

Pictures courtesy of CBS Sports