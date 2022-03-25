Borussia Dortmund and USMNT star dazzles fans with ridiculous dribble past six players

Borussia Dortmund
Posted by

Borussia Dortmund just seems to produce talent after talent and the latest name to emerge as a superstar in the making is USA international Giovanni Reyna.

In action for the USMNT on Friday morning (UK time) against rivals Mexico, Reyna was a standout performer.

Although the World Cup qualifier ended in a 0-0 draw, it was Dortmund’s young attacking midfielder who lit up the Mario Escobar Stadium.

MORE: Liverpool would need to “tweak” playing style if they pull off “frightening” transfer deal, says ex-PL ace

More Stories / Latest News
Man United outcast was promised game-time before recent exclusion
Video – Liverpool’s Luis Diaz scores stunning goal for Colombia
Italian giants look to sign Liverpool ace on a free after idea of new deal rejected

A moment in the game’s second half saw Reyna pick the ball up deep inside his own half before going on a ridiculous run that included coasting past as many as six opposition players.

Reyna was eventually stopped on the edge of Mexico’s box but had he have gone all the way, surely fans would have been watching the ‘goal of the season’.

Pictures courtesy of CBS Sports

More Stories Giovanni Reyna

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.