Carlos Simeone – father of Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone – dies aged 80

Carlos Simeone, the father of Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone, has passed away at the age of 80, Atletico Madrid have confirmed.

A club statement from the La Liga champions earlier today said: “Today is a sad day for the Red & White family.

“Our club is in mourning for the death of Carlos Simeone, father of our coach Diego Pablo Simeone, and grandfather’s Giuliano Simeone, Atlético de Madrid B striker.”

Simeone passed away in the early hours of Friday morning in his home in Argentina’s capital in Buenos Aires.

The family will be afforded time to mourn their loss due to the international break interrupting the club season. Atletico Madrid do not return to action until April 2nd, when they face Alaves.

Atletico’s statement added: “In his memory, the Wanda Metropolitano flag will be at half-mast.

“Our president Enrique Cerezo; the CEO, Miguel Angel Gil Marín; the Board of Directors and all the employees, would like to convey its most sincere condolences to the family of our coach for such an irreparable loss. May he rest in peace.”

Cross town rivals Real Madrid also added their condolences, saying; “Real Madrid would like to extend its condolences and affection to all his family and loved ones. May he rest in peace.”