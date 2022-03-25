Chelsea Supporters’ Trust issue statement voicing concerns over Ricketts family bid for Chelsea

Chelsea Supporters Trust have issued a statement regarding the ownership bid for Chelsea FC by the Ricketts family.

The ownership bidding process for Chelsea has reached the latter stages, with a shortlist for who could be the next owner for Chelsea being brought forward by the Raine Group, the US firm overseeing the sale of the club.

The final four parties who could be successful in their bid for Chelsea are Todd Boehly, a joint bid from David Blitzer and Josh Harris, Stephen Pagliuca and the Ricketts family.

The latter have come under fire from some Chelsea fans for alleged comments made by Joe Ricketts which described Muslim’s as “his enemy,” going so far as to say Islam was “a cult and not a religion.”

As a result the CST have raised their concerns over the family’s values and stated they have doubts over their compatibility with the clubs valued.

In a statement released on the Trust’s Twitter page, they confirmed they met with the family earlier in the week but said: “our concerns about their ability to run an inclusive successful club on behalf of out diverse supporter base around the world have not yet been allayed.”

The CST still has concerns about the ability of the Ricketts family to run an inclusive, successful club. If they are unable to address these & gain confidence of supporters, we do not believe it would be in the best interests of our members for the bid to succeed. Statement ?? pic.twitter.com/VquNCMsI3a — Chelsea Supporters’ Trust???? (@ChelseaSTrust) March 25, 2022

The Trust have confirmed they will survey their members on the persisting issue.

The club is expected to be sold for nearly $3 billion, with current owner Roman Abramovich not wanting any of the £1.5 billion of debt Chelsea owe him.