Chelsea were in talks to sign 17-year-old goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina, before the UK government sanctions.

Slonina is a young goalkeeper currently playing for Chicago Fire, and he’s already a regular in the MLS side.

Making 11 appearances last season and four so far this campaign, Slonina is gaining valuable experience despite his age.

According to Fabrizio Romano, in the tweet below, Chelsea were in talks to bring him to London, for a fee between €6-7m.

Chelsea were in advanced talks to sign talented Chicago Fire goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina [born in 2004]. The plan was to sign Slonina for €6/7m fee, then loan him back to Chicago until 2023. Talks have now broken down due to UK sanctions.

Slonina became the youngster starting goalkeeper in MLS history, when he made his debut last year.

The initial plan was to loan him back to Chicago Fire, due to him playing regular first-team football.

Chelsea aren’t in an immediate hurry to improve their goalkeeping situation, with Edouard Mendy their number one. However, signing Slonina for the long-term could be a smart move, with the American goalkeeper impressing at such a young age.

Sanctions against the current Chelsea ownership have halted the move, but with talks over buyers of the club progressing, you’d imagine a move will be completed at some point.

Chelsea have been known to utilise American talent, after signing Christian Pulisic in 2019.