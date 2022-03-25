Conte tells Spurs not to bother signing loanee on permanent basis

Tottenham Hotspur will not be looking to trigger goalkeeper Pierluigi Gollini’s £13m buy option following his season-long loan from Italian side Atalanta.

That’s according to a recent report from Football Insider, who claims manager Antonio Conte has been left bitterly disappointed with the shot-stopper’s performances in training and will therefore advise the club not to sign him permanently.

Gollini, 27, arrived in London last summer expecting to play an important role among Spurs’ backup options.

However, following the continued form of the seemingly ageless Hugo Lloris, the Italian goalkeeper has found his chances few and far between.

Relegated to just 10 appearances for the Londoners, across all competitions, it is fair to say that the 27-year-old has been more than a peripheral figure.

Now set for a return back to parent club Atalanta, Spurs fans are unlikely to see the Bologna-born goalkeeper turn out in white colours beyond the 2021-22 season.