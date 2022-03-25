European giant prepared to offer £100m flop Lukaku an escape route from Chelsea torment

Chelsea flop Romelu Lukaku is being offered an escape route from his Chelsea hell by European giant Paris Saint-Germain.

Lukaku, who re-joined Chelsea from Serie A champions Inter Milan in a deal just shy of £100m, is said to be unhappy at Chelsea following a bust-up with manager Thomas Tuchel.

The Belgian striker has lost his place in the team in recent weeks to Kai Havertz after a poor spell of form which has seen him struggle to contribute to Chelsea’s game plan and subsequently struggle to score goals. This has led to a disappointing record of just 12 goals in 34 games – with only five of these coming in the Premier League.

According to Football Insider, PSG are prepared to offer the 28-year-old a way out this summer.

The French league leaders are set to lose Kylian Mbappe on a free transfer when his contract runs out, with Barcelona recently moving themselves to hijack the Frenchman’s long-anticipated move to Real Madrid.

This would give PSG the opportunity to reshuffle their attack in order to try and prevent them from suffering another humiliating exit from the Champions League next season.

Lukaku has made no secret of his unhappiness at The Blues as evidenced from a notorious interview which aired with Sky Sports Italy in January, in which he said he would have preferred to stay with Inter at the San Siro.

Since then, his relationship with Chelsea fans has been frosty at best, and it seems the continued off-pitch speculation about him could make Chelsea happy to see the back of him if an appropriate bid is made.