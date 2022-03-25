Ferran Torres has recommended one of his former teammates to Barcelona as a potential summer signing.

Torres joined Barcelona in January, and now wants one of his former Manchester City colleagues to join him in Spain.

According to Fichajes, Torres has recommended Oleksandr Zinchenko to the Barcelona board, with a view to signing him in the summer.

The left-back spot is regularly occupied by Jordi Alba, but he’s recently turned 33 and won’t have too much longer left at the top level. The Spanish defender has been a fantastic servant to the club, but it might be time to turn their attention to a long-term replacement.

Zinchenko might be the ideal signing for Xavi’s setup. The 25-year-old has been learning from Pep Guardiola for years now, and has developed into a highly technical player.

Xavi has taken over Barcelona and transformed the way they play after a few years of disappointment. The Spanish giants are starting to look like they did when Guardiola was at the helm.

Zinchenko can also operate in central midfield and on the wing, so his versatility will be useful in Xavi’s squad.

Anyone who can play in a Guardiola system, is likely to be able to settle in at Barcelona.