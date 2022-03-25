Gareth Bale hits back at “slanderous, derogatory and speculative” Spanish newspaper article

Tottenham FC
Posted by

Wales and Real Madrid star Gareth Bale has hit back at Spanish newspaper Marca for their scathing attack on him earlier this week. 

Journalist Manuel Julia Dorado went on an astonishing rant about the Welshman in a column for Marca, labelling Bale as a “parasite.”

This scathing attack from the Spanish site came before Bale scored a brace to fire Wales into a World Cup playoff final against either Scotland or Ukraine, whose game has been postponed due to the ongoing invasion of Ukraine from Russia.

Gareth Bale and Karim Benzema

In a statement on via his Twitter page, Bale labelled the sites rant as “slanderous, derogatory, and speculative journalism,” by Marca.

He added: “I have witnessed the toll the media can take on people’s mental and physical health.

“I want to use my platform to encourage change in the way we publicly talk about and criticise people, simply for the most part, not meeting the often unrealistic expectations that are projected onto them.”

Bale has come under fire in Spain for his seemingly laissez-faire attitude towards playing for Real Madrid.

The 32-year-old has found minutes in the Los Blancos first team scarce in recent years, and as a result he has turned towards another hobby golf – which has only seen the relationship between Bale and Real Madrid sour further.

More Stories / Latest News
Manchester United could make move for PSG star
Former Everton star James Rodriguez set for return to Colombia to end months of torment
Midfielder interested in a return to Newcastle

Despite his seemingly broken relationship with the La Liga leaders, Bale has played a big part in the clubs success while he was playing regularly. He scored a brace in the 2018 Champions League final against Liverpool, with his overhead kick being arguably the greatest Champions League final goal ever.

He has won a total of 17 trophies with Madrid, scoring 106 goals and registering 67 assists in 256 games since joining from Tottenham Hotspur for a then club-record fee of £86m.

More Stories Gareth Bale Marca Wales

1 Comment

Add a Comment

  1. Bale is a 🛎end downs tools for club teams n no matter what is always fit for wales no wonder he slag all the time useless big ear muppet

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.