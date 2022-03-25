Italian giants look to sign Liverpool ace on a free after idea of new deal rejected

A player’s career can pass by quicker than they realise, so it’s never a good idea to end up in a reserve position at an elite club for too long.

Divock Origi has been Liverpool’s saviour on so many occasions but he’s far from a regular starter at Anfield, and he’s also about to turn 27 so this is the point of his career where he should be looking to play regular football.

A report from 90min has indicated that his contract is up at the end of the season so this is his chance to move on, and it sounds like it’s a chance he’s looking to take.

It’s confirmed that Liverpool were prepared to offer him a new contract but not the first-team football that he’s looking for, so a move to Milan now looks like his best option.

He will have the choice of both AC and Inter who are chasing his signature, and it’s claimed that talks have been held with both clubs over a potential move.

He has played in over 100 Premier League games for Liverpool but those appearances haven’t come in the past two seasons where he’s been nothing more than a bit-part player, and there’s also nothing to suggest his status in the squad is going to change either.

It would be good to see what he can do if he’s given the chance to start on a regular basis, and that looks like it’s going to come next season.