Jose Mourinho is looking to raid former club Chelsea, aiming to bring Conor Gallagher to Roma.

Gallagher has been impressing on loan at Crystal Palace this season, but could leave the club when he returns in the summer.

According to TEAMtalk, Mourinho is looking to sign Gallagher for Roma next season, and could even tempt Chelsea to send him out on loan again.

Chelsea may not want to sell the impressive midfielder, as he could feature long-term in their midfield. As it stands, the likes of Mateo Kovacic, Jorginho, and N’Golo Kante are ahead of him in the pecking order, but they aren’t getting any younger.

Gallagher has time on his side as he’s still only 22-years-old. There should be no rush for Gallagher to leave Chelsea, as regular game time out on loan is only going to increase his chances of playing for the London club in the future.

The Chelsea youth product may be tempted by Roma, due to the fine form of Tammy Abraham.

Abraham has managed 15 goals in the league this season, and seems to be enjoying life in Rome.