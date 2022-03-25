Journalist confirms Leeds attacker will be available for transfer in the summer

Journalist and transfer insider Dean Jones has claimed Leeds United will let Helder Costa leave the club this summer.

Costa was a key figure in Leeds’ promotion to the Premier League, but is currently out of favour at the club, after being sent out on loan to Valencia.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said: “I think it’s most likely that Helder Costa will be made available for transfer. Valencia are not going to sign him but they are still open to him being moved on.”

Costa has struggled at Valencia whilst on loan, and Jones claims they are unlikely to sign the winger.

Jesse Marsch will be looking to get him off the wage bill as he starts to build his squad for next season.