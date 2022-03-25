Journalist expects West Ham to try and sign £60m star who is friends with Declan Rice

West Ham is a team on the up, but if they’re to continue their progression under manager David Moyes, the Hammers will need to recruit some big names.

One player heavily linked with a move to the London Stadium is Leeds United fan-favourite Kalvin Phillips, who the Hammers reportedly tried to sign last summer for around £50m.

However, despite failing in their late effort to sign the ‘Yorkshire Pirlo’, according to journalist Dean Jones, Moyes is set to try again this summer.

Speaking to GiveMeSport about the prospect of the Londoners landing the highly-rated England international, Jones said: “A lot of teams are interested in Kalvin Phillips. We’ve already seen West Ham make an offer in January, and I think they would probably try and be in the mix again.”

Whether or not West Ham’s pursuit of Phillips is because they’re expecting to part ways with Man United-linked Rice, or because they’re hopeful they can convince their captain to stay on, remains to be seen. However, one thing is for sure, although Phillips wouldn’t come cheap, landing him would send a huge signal of intent.