Journalist speculates Spurs star could have played last game for club

Tottenham FC
Posted by

Defender Japhet Tanganga could have played his last game for Tottenham Hotspur.

That is the view of journalist Michael Bridge, who believes the defender’s late attempt to join AC Milan in January may have left a bad taste in the Lilywhite’s mouths.

Tanganga has found his playing time come under threat in recent times, especially since Emerson Royal was signed from Barcelona.

Not only that, but former Wolves full-back Matt Doherty has also made a first-team comeback and although Tanganga is currently out injured, the defender finds his long-term future under threat.

MORE: PSG in difficult position as Man United target Mauricio Pochettino

More Stories / Latest News
Conte tells Spurs not to bother signing loanee on permanent basis
Journalist expects West Ham to try and sign £60m star who is friends with Declan Rice
(Video) Journalist says agents have been impressed by key Arteta ability

Speaking to GiveMeSport about the young defender, who is expected to miss the rest of the season, Bridge said: “Possibly.

“The only thing that could save him is his versatility and the fact he’s homegrown.

“Tottenham are edging on having to be a bit careful with homegrown players, although I know Tanganga didn’t exactly cover himself in glory in January.”

More Stories Japhet Tanganga

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.