Defender Japhet Tanganga could have played his last game for Tottenham Hotspur.

That is the view of journalist Michael Bridge, who believes the defender’s late attempt to join AC Milan in January may have left a bad taste in the Lilywhite’s mouths.

Tanganga has found his playing time come under threat in recent times, especially since Emerson Royal was signed from Barcelona.

Not only that, but former Wolves full-back Matt Doherty has also made a first-team comeback and although Tanganga is currently out injured, the defender finds his long-term future under threat.

Speaking to GiveMeSport about the young defender, who is expected to miss the rest of the season, Bridge said: “Possibly.

“The only thing that could save him is his versatility and the fact he’s homegrown.

“Tottenham are edging on having to be a bit careful with homegrown players, although I know Tanganga didn’t exactly cover himself in glory in January.”