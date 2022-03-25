Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United are in the race for Rangers striker Rory Wilson.

Three Premier League giants are keeping tabs on Rangers sensation Rory Wilson. The 16-year-old has been offered a professional contract by his club, but is set to reject it due to the interest from the Premier League.

According to the Daily Star, Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United are among the clubs looking to buy the young talent. Newcastle and Leeds are also reportedly interested.

Wilson has managed 40 goals for the Rangers youth team this season, and scouts for the aforementioned Premier League clubs recently watched him for Scotland U17s this week.

The youngster managed to bag a brace in their 2-2 draw against Czech Republic, undoubtedly impressing the scouts in attendance.

The 16-year-old is unlikely to get any game time for any club he signs for in the near future, but the £300,000 compensation that is expected to be required to secure his signature, could turn out to be a bargain in the long-term.

Wilson joins Ben Doak in the latest talent from Scotland potentially poached by Premier League giants, with the Celtic winger expected to be signed by Liverpool, as reported by The Athletic.