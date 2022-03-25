Man United and Arsenal transfer target Moussa Diaby has thoughts of a summer move on his mind, according to reports from Germany.

Diaby has been linked with a move to a number of major clubs after a string of impressive performances throughout this season which has resulted in a record of 16 goals and nine assists in 35 games.

This strong form has helped push Bayer Leverkusen up to third in the Bundesliga table, and has given them the best chance of getting Champions League football next season behind the two front runners Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund.

German publication sport.de quoted Diaby as saying: “Of course I’m thinking about it.

“But not too much yet. I’m still concentrating on the end of the season.”

The report suggests a change of scenary is in the 22-year-old wingers mind, with the likes of domestic sides Bayern and Dortmund both interested, along with five wealthy Premier League clubs which includes Man United and Arsenal.

Both of these clubs are currently competing for a top four spot, so the pull of Champions League football next season could be a deciding factor if Diaby choses to switch Germany for England.

He would certainly fit the mould of player both clubs are trying to sign, a young exciting attacker with plenty of room to grow.

However, the £50m valuation set on him by transfermarkt indicate it could take a colossal figure to convince Leverkusen to sell one of their most prized assets.