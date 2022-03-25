Man United outcast was promised game-time before recent exclusion

Manchester United paid Atalanta a lot of money for young winger Amad – £37m in fact. But despite joining the Red Devils two summers ago, the Ivorian has yet to be given the opportunity to really showcase his talent.

Currently, out on loan in the Scottish Premiership with league chasers Rangers, Amad became an instant hit after scoring just five minutes into his debut.

However, since then, after featuring in just four domestic matches, the teenager has rarely been seen.

According to a recent report from Manchester Evening News, although the young winger has featured in just four domestic matches, both he and United were promised he’d play a lot more senior minutes.

The Red Devils are, of course, keen for their young star to continue his development but it’s clear that isn’t going to happen in Scotland, meaning another loan move next season is very likely.

United officials are understood to thought highly of the teenager with former boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer predicting he can become a ‘top, top player’ for the club.

Speaking in an interview with Sky Sports shortly after Amad’s arrival, Solskjaer said: “He’s still a young lad, he’s 18 but of course we see top, top potential in him.

“He’s a very good lad, very likeable, he works hard. Of course he needs to adapt to a new country, a new language.

“He doesn’t speak English well enough still to feel confident enough to engage in the conversations – but that’s coming, he’s learning.

“We believe he has the attributes mentally, technically and physically to be a top player for us.”

Dutch side Feyenoord is long-time admirers of Amad so don’t be surprised to see the Eredivise side linked with a move once again this summer.