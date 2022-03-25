Manchester United could make move for PSG star

Manchester United could make a move for PSG star Marco Verratti, with the club reportedly looking for a Paul Pogba replacement.

Verratti is one of the best midfielders in the game, but a disappointing season with PSG in the Champions League could signal the end for him in France.

Although his performances haven’t been poor, the standard shown by the rest of his teammates could tempt him into a move away from the club.

According to Fichajes, Manchester United are one of three clubs “following” Verratti, with Inter Milan and Roma also interested.

The Manchester club could be looking for a replacement for Paul Pogba, with his contract expiring this year. United have struggled to find the right balance in the midfield, but Verratti will offer them solidity in the centre of the pitch.

The 29-year-old looks at his best with the ball at his feet, but his off the ball work doesn’t go unnoticed. In a possession-based side, he’s the perfect holding midfielder, as not only can he play progressive passes from deep, but he’s able to offer protection to the back four.

Verratti would fit perfectly in an Erik ten Hag system, due to his technical ability. The Dutchman likes to play possession football and the midfielders are extremely important in this setup.

Ten Hag recently had an interview for the Manchester United job, according to the Daily Mail.