Manchester United face competition for Erik ten Hag, including from an English club.

Manchester United have reportedly already spoken to Ten Hag, according to BBC Sport.

It’s not going to be as straightforward as expected to appoint their new manager, with one German and one English club interested in appointing the current Ajax manager, according to Jonathan Shrager in the tweet below.

About the two other reported clubs who are interested in hiring Erik ten Hag as their manager, apart from Manchester United; one is German, and one is English — Jonathan Shrager (@JonathanShrager) March 25, 2022

The pull of Manchester United has generally been too much to turn down for any player or manager in the past, but due to their current difficulties in the Premier League, the stature of the club might not have the same effect.

Despite interviewing for the job, Ten Hag has other clubs interested in his services.

It remains to be seen what clubs are showing an interest, and the rumoured English club is the most intriguing.

No managerial positions in the league are currently vacant, but you’d expect it to be a top-half Premier League team.

The likes of Thomas Tuchel, Jurgen Klopp, and Mikel Arteta seem settled in their job, so it’s difficult to figure out a potential suitor.

Leicester City may be the only possible option, with Brendan Rodgers struggling to get the same tune out of his side that he has in recent years.

Leicester currently sit in 10th in the Premier League, whereas they finished fifth last season.