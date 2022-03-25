Manchester United are interested in Sporting Lisbon midfielder Pedro Gonçalves, who spent two years at Wolves without starting a single game.

Gonçalves failed to live up to expectations in England, but has kicked on in emphatic fashion since then. Last season, he scored 23 goals in 32 games, and helped Sporting to the league title.

Sporting were missing the influence of Bruno Fernandes, but have now found their replacement, who could follow in the footsteps of his fellow Portuguese midfielder.

According to Jornal de Noticias (via Sport Witness), Gonçalves is waiting for offers, after an impressive few years at the club. They also claim Manchester United are one of the clubs ‘attentive’ to the 23-year-old.

The Manchester club may be willing to take a risk on the youngster, who previously failed in England. After the signing of Fernandes turned out to be a success, United could raid the Portuguese club again.

Although playing in a similar position to Fernandes, United have little depth in this position, especially next season. With Paul Pogba and Jesse Lingard’s contracts expiring, there’s a shortage of attacking midfielders at the club.

Gonçalves could play second fiddle to Fernandes, and allow for squad rotation throughout the season.

It’s unclear why it didn’t work out for Gonçalves at Wolves, after he made only one substitute appearance in a cup game. It took him a whole year to make his debut, before leaving the club another 12 months later.