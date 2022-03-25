Midfielder interested in a return to Newcastle

Newcastle United FC
Posted by

Midfielder Gini Wijnaldum would be interested in a move back to the Premier League, and Newcastle are ‘ready to offer’ a return to St James Park.

Journalist Pete O’Rourke has claimed that Newcastle United would be willing to offer Wijnaldum a return to England and are ready to make him an offer.

“But I think a move to the Premier League one would definitely be something he’d be interested in and I’m sure Newcastle will definitely be among the clubs ready to offer him that chance to come back to England,” said O’Rourke, speaking to The Transfer Tavern.

More Stories / Latest News
European giant prepared to offer £100m flop Lukaku an escape route from Chelsea torment
Manchester United interested in star who spent two years at Wolves, without starting a game
19-year-old leaves Tottenham to re-join Man City after trial

Since moving to France, it’s not really worked out for the former Newcastle midfielder. He progressed well at Liverpool, but has failed to continue them performances at PSG.

Wijnaldum only spent one season at St James Park, before moving to Liverpool.

More Stories Georginio Wijnaldum

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.