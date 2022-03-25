“Not good enough” – Paul Robinson says Newcastle player should be sold

Paul Robinson believes Newcastle captain Jamaal Lascelles should be sold, with the centre-back losing his place under Eddie Howe.

Lascelles was a regular before the arrival of Howe, but since the Newcastle manager has brought in recruits in January, he’s found himself down the pecking order.

Speaking to Football Insider, Robinson said: “Lascelles is on borrowed time at Newcastle. The backline is something that has needed to be addressed there for a long time. That was one of the main reasons they were struggling at the bottom of the Premier League. Defensively, they were poor. The players quite simply weren’t good enough.”

Howe seems to have found his new centre-back pairing, and performances have improved as a result.

Lascelles can have no complaints, due to the upturn in results, but he could also be having a positive influence even when he’s not playing.