“Not good enough” – Paul Robinson says Newcastle player should be sold

Newcastle United FC
Posted by

Paul Robinson believes Newcastle captain Jamaal Lascelles should be sold, with the centre-back losing his place under Eddie Howe.

Lascelles was a regular before the arrival of Howe, but since the Newcastle manager has brought in recruits in January, he’s found himself down the pecking order.

Speaking to Football Insider, Robinson said: “Lascelles is on borrowed time at Newcastle. The backline is something that has needed to be addressed there for a long time. That was one of the main reasons they were struggling at the bottom of the Premier League. Defensively, they were poor. The players quite simply weren’t good enough.”

More Stories / Latest News
Arsenal make contact with agent of Barcelona star, who turned the club down in January
Gareth Bale hits back at “slanderous, derogatory and speculative” Spanish newspaper article
Manchester United could make move for PSG star

Howe seems to have found his new centre-back pairing, and performances have improved as a result.

Lascelles can have no complaints, due to the upturn in results, but he could also be having a positive influence even when he’s not playing.

More Stories Jamaal Lascelles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.