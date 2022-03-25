Former Newcastle United star Steven Taylor has been spotted in Dubai.

Current Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe brought his squad out to Dubai for a second warm-weather training camp over the international break. But they were hit by a blast from the past as they met former Magpies defender Taylor out there.

Neil Stoker, a member of Newcastle’s back-room staff, took a photo to commemorate the meeting.

Nice to see old players pic.twitter.com/d89eWJi0zw — Neil Stoker (@NDS1966) March 24, 2022

Taylor, a Newcastle academy product, made 268 appearances for The Magpies over a 13-year-old career in the senior team.

This career included 15 goals and seven assists, with 19 of these goal contributions coming over 194 Premier League appearances.

However, the meeting was not purely a coincidence.

Newcastle faced off against Taylor’s team Gulf United in a behind-closed-doors friendly. The Premier League outfit, who entered the international break with two losses on the bounce, thrashed Taylor’s outfit 5-0 as reported by the Northern Echo.

The major boost for Newcastle fans will be Allan Saint-Maximin helping himself to a brace of goals to help on his road of return from injury. Joelinton and Dwight Gayle’s double completed the scoring.

Prior to their pair of losses to Chelsea and Everton, a run of six wins in seven league games saw Howe guide Newcastle away from immediate danger of relegation. As a result they now sit nine clear of the bottom three.