PSG in difficult position as Man United target Mauricio Pochettino

Manchester United are looking to recruit a new, permanent manager ahead of next season and one name thought to be high on their list is Paris-Saint Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino.

Pochettino has been linked with managing the Red Devils for several seasons, stretching even further back than his time at the Parc des Princes.

However, with United previously opting to stick with former boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Paris-Saint Germain in need of a replacement of ex-head coach Thomas Tuchel, the footballing Gods once again failed to unite the Argentine and United.

Fast forward a season though and the opportunity for Pochettino to return to the Premier League has once again arisen.

United are in desperate need of a long-term successor for interim manager Ralf Rangnick and Paris-Saint Germain are expected to pursue a different manager at the end of the season following the Ligue 1 giants’ abysmal Champions League showing that saw them dumped out in the first round knockout against Real Madrid.

Speaking to reporters about his future in France following his side’s European exit earlier this year, Pochettino, as quoted by Fan Nation, said: “The present is all I can deal with. As for the future, what will be will be.

“We play to compete and to win. It’s a hard blow to take (Being knocked out of the Champions League) but we have to keep a calm head now.”

But if United are finally serious about recruiting the former Spurs boss, they’ll need to come up with a hefty compensation package – something club owners, the Glazer family, are understood to be reluctant to do.

That’s according to a recent report from ESPN, who claims Paris-Saint Germain find themselves in a tough spot when it comes to the prospect of allowing Pochettino to leave.

Keen to recoup a sizeable chunk of money, Paris-Saint Germain is likely to demand United pay for the privilege of releasing Pochettino from his contract ahead of time.

However, if United wish to interview the Argentine, they’ll need his current employer’s permission and should the French side grant that wish, they’ll more or less forfeit their rights to compensation.

Failure to become United’s new manager could see Pochettino relieved of his duties at the end of the season anyway and with Red Devils continuing to pursue alternative targets, particularly Ajax’s Erik ten Hag, there are no guarantees that Pochettino will be in work come the start of next season.