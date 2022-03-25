Real Madrid star Eden Hazard doubt for Chelsea Champions League reunion after ankle surgery confirmed

Real Madrid star Eden Hazard has suffered another injury set back in his efforts to regain the form which made him one of the world’s best players.

A statement from Real Madrid said: “Our player Eden Hazard will be operated on in the coming days for the removal of the osteosynthesis plate in his right fibula.”

Hazard had this plate installed into his ankle when he broke his ankle in March 2020 as reported by The Athletic.

This surgery will make the Belgian a major doubt for a reunion with Chelsea in the Champions League quarter-finals set to take place on April 6 and April 12.

However, this will most likely not impact on Carlo Ancelotti’s tactical plan. Hazard’s persistent injuries and his consequential lack of form have seen him struggle to earn playing time with Los Blancos despite the colossal £103.5m fee they paid for him in 2019.

Hazard has managed just 877 minutes across all competitions this season, with just nine of his 22 appearances coming in the form of starts. He has contributed to a single assist in La Liga but scored a match winner in extra-time against Elche in the Copa Del Rey.

Following the announcement Chelsea would be allowed to resume selling tickets for certain cup matches there will no doubt be some fans who will be disappointed at their former player’s doubtful participation in the fixture.