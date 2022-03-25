Tottenham open the door for return of former player

Tottenham FC
Posted by

Tottenham have opened the door for former player Jermain Defoe to re-join the club.

Defoe recently announced his retirement from playing professional football, but Tottenham have offered him an opportunity to complete his coaching badges at the club.

This is according to the Daily Mail, who claim Tottenham are allowing him to use the training facilities at the club, and could offer him a permanent position upon completion.

More Stories / Latest News
Jose Mourinho ready to raid former club for Chelsea star
(Photo) Player who left Newcastle on 2016 spotted in Dubai as Magpies win friendly 5-0
Arsenal and Tottenham among clubs in battle for 19-year-old star

Defoe is seen as a legend at Tottenham, after many years at the club. The 39-year-old couldn’t stay away from Spurs, returning on multiple occasions after leaving.

More Stories Jermain Defoe

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.