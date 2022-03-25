Tottenham have opened the door for former player Jermain Defoe to re-join the club.

Defoe recently announced his retirement from playing professional football, but Tottenham have offered him an opportunity to complete his coaching badges at the club.

This is according to the Daily Mail, who claim Tottenham are allowing him to use the training facilities at the club, and could offer him a permanent position upon completion.

Defoe is seen as a legend at Tottenham, after many years at the club. The 39-year-old couldn’t stay away from Spurs, returning on multiple occasions after leaving.