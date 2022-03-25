Update on Liverpool’s potential interest in England star

Declan Rice has been heavily linked with a move away from West Ham, and Football Insider has given an update on Liverpool’s situation regarding the England international.

West Ham reportedly want £150m for their star player (as per the Daily Mail), which could deter potential buyers. Although a fantastic player, the price tag The Hammers want for the 23-year-old could be difficult for any club to justify.

According to Football Insider, Liverpool have ruled themselves out of potentially signing Rice, with their owners believing the price tag is out of their range.

Jurgen Klopp is reportedly a huge admirer of the West Ham midfielder, but the financials on the deal make it difficult for the Merseyside club.

Although a fantastic player, Liverpool aren’t short of options in midfield. The England midfielder would improve most sides, but it isn’t enough of a priority to be willing to spend that sort of money on.

The report continues to state that Manchester City, Manchester United and Chelsea are interested in Rice, but it’s still difficult to see anyone paying £150m.

Liverpool are still likely to be in the market for a midfielder this summer, but it looks like the signing of Rice is a non-starter.

