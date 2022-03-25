Video: Gareth Southgate questions what would be achieved by Qatar World Cup boycott

England manager Gareth Southgate has questioned how useful a boycott of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar would be in achieving its goals. 

Speaking in his pre-match press conference before England’s friendly against Switzerland at Wembley, Southgate eloquently answered a question on a potential boycott of Qatar, but questioned whether a boycott would achieve anything tangible.

He explained there was a complex political and economic relationship between England and Qatar, and added he wasn’t sure if a boycott would achieve anything meaningful as it would still go ahead without them and there was nothing they could do about previous working conditions when the World Cup stadiums were being built.

